End Of An Era: Horns True Value Store In Sayre, PA, Closing

Another local business in Waverly, Sayre, and Athens Valley area is closing its doors soon.

As we reported recently, Ted Clark's Busy Market in Waverly, New York announced their 92-year grocery store and deli was closing by the end of February 2024. The owner, Ted Clark noted that the business had been struggling to deal with rising overall costs in recent years.

February 29, 2024, is the date set for the grocery store closing. The property will be put on the market and it's possible a grocery store or some other business will set up operations at the site in the future.

And now, just across the border in Sayre, Pennsylvania, there will be one less place to get hardware and supplies. According to a report from My Twin Tiers.com, Horn's True Value Store, located at 503 North Keystone Avenue in Sayre, is set to close sooner. The hardware store has been a fixture in the Valley area for 112 years.

According to the report, the hardware store was closed on February 12th to prepare for a liquidation and retirement sale to begin on February 15th through February 21st. The owner of Horn's True Value Store, Bernie Duggan, and his wife Karen had been contemplating retirement.

The My Twin Tiers.com report notes that she passed away recently, and Bernie made the decision to retire. No exact date for the closing has been announced.

