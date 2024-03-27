Broome County New York Scam Alert Impersonating Banking Institutions

Unfortunately, it's a never-ending thing. Scammers continue to steal money from unsuspecting people. The latest scam alert comes from the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

This time, scammers are pretending to be representatives from local banks and financial institutions. These scammers have been calling residents in Broome County with the aim of obtaining account numbers, PINs, and other personal information.

Recently, several reports have been called into the Broome County Sheriff’s Office fro residents who have been contacted via phone calls from imposters pretending to be from their bank or financial institution.

According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, these scammers have been notifying victims that there has been fraudulent activity on their bank or financial accounts. The scammer then asks to verify the victim's account numbers and PIN, which if given, results in an electronic transfer fund out of the victim’s account.

Scammers will go to incredible lengths to separate innocent people from their hard-earned money. Don’t fall for their latest attempts in our community. Please exercise an abundance of caution with your personal and account information, especially over the phone. - Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar

The Sheriff's Office advises that if anyone receives such a call, do not provide any personal or account information over the phone. Verify any account activity or status in person at your local bank or financial institution branch.

Any residents who do receive scam calls are urged to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office at 607-778-1911.

