On December 22nd, 2023, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed two bills into law - one aimed at lowering the price of prescription drugs and the other for making the administration of pharmaceutical drugs safer.

According to Governor Hochul's website, the first legislation passed (S.599-A/A.1707) will require manufacturers of certain prescription drugs to notify the NYS Department of Financial Services of any proposed wholesale increase in costs for prescription drugs.

Too many New Yorkers are struggling with the high cost of prescription drugs, and I am committed to doing everything in my power to help. This legislation will increase transparency and safety for all New Yorkers. - New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

The second legislation ( A.6779-A/S.6337-A) expands the administration of medications for the treatment of mental health and substance use disorder by a pharmacist. The administering pharmacist will be required to notify the prescribing physician of the administration of the medication.

Allowing patients to receive their long-acting injectable medications for mental health and/or substance use disease at their local pharmacy with patient consent is a meaningful effort to reduce barriers for patients who are looking to live their lives and manage their disease. Thanks to the signing of this legislation by Governor Hochul, New York State is ensuring that patients have greater access to medication and care and this is critical in underserved areas such as the urban and rural areas that are turning into health care deserts. I appreciate the Governor's recognition that we need to meet patients where they are at and this legislation is yet another example of meeting that need. - Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh

