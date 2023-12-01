“Nashville Hot Chicken” Restaurant to Open in Downtown Binghamton

Another establishment is about to enter the increasingly competitive restaurant battle in Broome County.

Nanu's Nashville Hot Chicken is expected to open in downtown Binghamton.

The eatery will be located at 7 Court Street, just west of Boscov's department store. The site most recently was occupied by Xtasy Restaurant and Lounge. That business closed several months ago.

Interior renovation work for the future restaurant has been underway for a few weeks. An exterior sign was erected on the building on Tuesday.

A Nanu's Hot Chicken mascot sign is visible inside a future downtown Binghamton restaurant.

The city Commission on Architecture and Urban Design gave its approval for the sign and awning changes on the building during a special meeting on November 1.

Idil Ibrar of Binghamton and Saad Ahmad of Johnson City discussed their plans for the restaurant during the commission meeting.

The operators of the planned business said the establishment will there will be "multiple different levels" of spicy, hot chicken on the menu. There'll be a range of seven heat levels - including "none" for the less-adventurous diner.

They indicated they intend to open the restaurant as soon as possible. People in nearby businesses said they expect the eatery will open within the next couple of weeks.

Ibrar and Ahmad could not be reached on Thursday to comment on a specific opening date.

A similar Nanu's Hot Chicken restaurant is now operating in Philadelphia.

