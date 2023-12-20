Johnson City BJ’s Wholesale Club NOT Open – Despite Phone Message

People who call the phone number for BJ's Wholesale Club at the Oakdale Commons are being advised the Johnson City store now is open weeknights until 10.

The only problem with that guidance is that the new store is closed and won't actually open for another month.

A shopping cart storage area outside the future Oakdale Commons BJ's Wholesale Club store on December 19, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A shopping cart storage area outside the future Oakdale Commons BJ's Wholesale Club store on December 19, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The recorded message detailing the stores hours starts with December 12 and provides information into January. The message fails to mention that the Oakdale Commons location isn't scheduled to open until January 26.

The 99,000-square-foot BJ's Wholesale Club store will be located in a new building that was constructed on the east side of the retail complex. It occupies the space off Reynolds Road that had been home to the Bon-Ton until that store closed in 2018.

Exterior construction work has been completed at the new BJ's Wholesale Club store. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Exterior construction work has been completed at the new BJ's Wholesale Club store. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The old store was torn down last winter and construction of the new building began in the spring.

BJ's Wholesale Club members will be able to buy fuel at a discount at a gasoline station located a short distance from the store building.

A canopy is in place for a gasoline station near the future BJ's Wholesale Club store in Johnson City. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A canopy is in place for a gasoline station near the future BJ's Wholesale Club store in Johnson City. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

This will be the first time gas will be sold at what had been the Oakdale Mall. The mall's original tenant - Montgomery Ward - in 1973 sought permission from the village to open a service station.

The Johnson City planning board balked at the request because the facility would have been located too close to the Oakdale Elementary School. That school was closed a few years later.

VIDEO: A mid-December stroll around the just-constructed BJ's Wholesale Club building at the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City.

VIDEO: Flashback to February 2023 as the site was being cleared for the future store.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America's Biggest Online Retailer Stacker compiled a list of key moments in Amazon's history and its current business from a variety of sources. Here's a look at the events that turned an online bookstore into a global conglomerate and a self-made entrepreneur into the world's second-richest man. Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa