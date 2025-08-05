The Israeli flag has been taken down from a pole at the Broome County Public Safety Building in the town of Dickinson.

Peace activists from the Binghamton area had protested the display of the flag. Sheriff Fred Akshar had ordered the flag to be raised after Hamas terror attacks on Israel in October 2023.

The organization Veterans for Peace of Broome County had threatened to take legal action after Akshar refused to take down the flag.

On Tuesday, the sheriff announced that he's ordered the flag taken down based on a recommendation from the county attorney's office. He said there is a "legal ambiguity" about whether a foreign nation's flag can be displayed outside a government building.

In his statement, the sheriff noted both the Israeli and Ukrainian flags have flown under the United States flag at the office "as symbols of comfort and support" for those affected by ongoing conflicts.

Akshar said "our support for our Jewish and Ukrainian community members remains unwavering."

Jack Gilroy, a member of the local Veterans for Peace group, previously had said the display of the Israeli flag outside the sheriff's office was inappropriate. He said flying the flag at the Broome County Public Safety Building was "not the way to go."

