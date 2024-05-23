Invasive Species May Be Hiding in Your Boat in New York

The unofficial summer season is here, and most of us are happy it's here. I say most because I'm sure a few prefer one or more of those other seasons. My favorite is definitely summer.

With all that comes with the summer season, boating is obviously high on the list of fun activities. My wife and I own kayaks, and we love getting out on the water on a warm sunny day and taking a relaxing trip around the lake at our campground.

If you own a boat, no matter what type of boat, here are some things to keep in mind before you take it out on the water this season, from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Read More: Look At All These New Triple Cities Businesses So Far In 2024

Life jackets and sunscreen are a must to take out on every trip, but there is one thing to avoid bringing back to land. That 'thing' is an invasive species. The NYS DEC notes that aquatic invasive species can stow away not only on your boat, but also on your fishing gear, and other equipment.

They can cause harm to economies and ecosystems throughout New York State. So, what can you do? Here's what the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation suggests:

Clean mud, plants, and animals off your watercraft and other equipment and dispose of them in the trash.

Drain water-holding compartments like ballast tanks, live wells, and bilge areas.

Dry everything for 5-7 days in dry, warm conditions.

If possible, visit a decontamination station and disinfect boats and equipment with hot water at 140 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 seconds.

The rule of thumb is to Check, Clean, Drain, Dry, Disinfect and if needed, visit your local boat steward. For more information, visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website.

Tree Camping In The Finger Lakes Tree Camping In The Finger Lakes Gallery Credit: Airbnb