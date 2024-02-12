According to the Broome County District Attorney, a Binghamton man has pleaded guilty as a second felony offender to rape in the First Degree in Broome County Court.

Get our free mobile app

The announcement was made by Broome County District Attorney Paul Battisti, who commended the victim's courage and stressed the commitment to protecting the community's most vulnerable members, particularly youth.

The Guilty Plea

The Broome County District Attorney's office reports that Michael Gibson of Binghamton admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with a victim under the age of thirteen in the summer of 2023. By pleading guilty as a second felony offender, Gibson acknowledged the consequences of his actions. The guilty plea indicates his acceptance of the charges and eliminates the need for a trial.

Sentencing and Accountability

Gibson is scheduled to appear in court on May 10, 2024, for sentencing. As a result of his guilty plea, it is anticipated that he will be sentenced to fifteen years in New York State Prison, followed by fifteen years of post-release supervision.

Support for the Victim

Broome County District Attorney Paul Battisti expressed his sympathy and support for the victim and their family as they navigate the aftermath of the traumatic experience. While acknowledging that the past cannot be changed, Battisti said that he hopes that the victim and their family find solace in the knowledge that Gibson is being held accountable for his actions. The District Attorney's Office remains dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of vulnerable populations, particularly the youth.

Collaborative Investigation

The Endicott Police Department led the investigation into the case, with assistance from the Crime Victims Assistance Center. Their dedication, expertise, and commitment to seeking justice played a crucial role in building a strong case against Michael Gibson.

10 New York State Gangs Known For Violent, Criminal Activity