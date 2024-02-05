Caleb Lane, a 25-year-old resident of Walton, New York, appeared in Delaware County Court for sentencing on one count of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, a Class E Felony under Section 263.16 of the New York State Penal Law.

The case began on August 25, 2022, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip regarding an individual account downloading a sexually explicit image of a child.

The United States Department of Homeland Security and New York State Police worked together, obtaining records from Microsoft Corporation and tracing the account back to Caleb Lane's residence at the time, where various individuals resided.

Upon conducting searches of Lane's computer, investigators discovered numerous images and videos depicting minors engaged in sexual acts. On December 4, 2023, Caleb Lane entered a guilty plea. Judge Gary Rosa subsequently ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the Delaware County Probation Department.

Following the recommendation of the Probation Department, Caleb Lane was sentenced on January 29, 2024, to ten years of probation supervision, subject to sex offender conditions. Additionally, Lane is required to register as a Sex Offender.

District Attorney Shawn Smith commended the diligent efforts of Investigators Furman, Hicks, and Marshall from the New York State Police in successfully concluding the case.

DA Smith emphasized the prosecution's commitment to pursuing both the creators and consumers of these heinous acts. He stressed that individuals who consume such material are equally responsible as the creators, as their demand perpetuates the cycle of abuse.

Furthermore, DA Smith took the opportunity to highlight the important work of organizations such as the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. These organizations provide invaluable resources for both authorities and victims. Victims or those suspecting child sexual abuse are encouraged to contact the RAINN hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

