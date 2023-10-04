Would You Buy This Upstate New York House For $13,000?

Looking for an awesome deal on a fixer upper house in Upstate New York? Believe it or not this house is for sale for only $13,000. Yes, you will have to put in some work to make this house one that you can live in but it will be so nice once it's been fixed up.

This $130,000 is located on State Street in Syracuse and is pretty roomy inside. It has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is just over 2,000 square feet. This historic house was built in 1900 and has a lot of different vintage details. The woodwork is very nice and there are fixtures that have a lot of detail.

The house is listed with the Greater Syracuse Land Bank and is in a quiet residential area but is very close to downtown Syracuse. The Greater Syracuse Land Bank is a nonprofit organization that works to fix up neighborhoods and bring old properties back to their original beauty.

What Is The Greater Syracuse Land Bank?

The Greater Syracuse Land Bank buys vacant, abandoned, and tax-delinquent properties and then works to sell them to new owners or provide them to eligible community organizations so they can reuse them.

If you are looking for a house that you can add your own touch to this one would let you do that. This house has been on the market for over 20 days and since houses are selling pretty fast in New York you might want to reach out to the Greater Syracuse Land Bank

if you’re interested because it will probably sell fast, especially since it is in a pretty nice neighborhood and close to everything you could want in downtown Syracuse.

