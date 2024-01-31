New York’s “Stonehenge of North America” Sculpture Park

Nestled in the picturesque Hudson Valley of Saugerties, New York, Opus 40 stands as a testament to human creativity, dedication, and the relationship between art and nature.

Opus 40 is a renowned sculpture park and museum, created by pioneering artist and professor Harvey Fite over 37 years. The site captivates visitors with its remarkable earthwork sculpture spread across 65 acres of meadows, forested paths, and bluestone quarries.

A Landscape Like No Other

Opus 40 welcomes guests to a landscape that seamlessly blends the mastery of artistic expression with the beauty of the surrounding natural environment. Excavated stone quarries have been transformed into living artworks. The park's meandering forest paths and lush meadows provide a serene backdrop, inviting visitors to explore, reflect, and profoundly connect with nature.

A Rich History and Artistic Legacy

Opus 40 holds a rich history, beginning with its inception as a nonprofit organization founded by Harvey Fite's wife in 1978. Fite's vision and relentless dedication resulted in the creation of one of the most mesmerizing and captivating works of art on the continent. Opus 40 has gained recognition as the "Stonehenge of North America" for its monumental stone sculptures and meticulously crafted structures.

A Celebration of Culture and Performance

Opus 40 transcends being solely a sculpture park and museum; it has evolved into a vibrant hub for cultural events, live music, and theatrical performances. From concerts by acclaimed artists to theater productions, Opus 40 offers an unforgettable experience for both performers and audiences alike. It's natural acoustics and breathtaking vistas make it a premiere outdoor performance venue, adding an element of magic to every artistic presentation.

Engaging the Community

Opus 40 is deeply committed to engaging and connecting with the community. Its free community programs, including concerts, workshops, and fairs, attract thousands of visitors annually, fostering a sense of unity and appreciation for the arts. Furthermore, Opus 40 serves as an educational resource, offering field trips and nature walks led by Audubon educators, as well as art workshops in collaboration with The Stone Trust, inspiring creativity and environmental awareness in visitors of all ages.

Plan Your Visit to Opus 40

Visiting Opus 40 is an immersive experience. From April through November, guests can explore the park's mesmerizing sculptures, take guided tours to learn about their history and significance, and appreciate the natural beauty that surrounds them. Opus 40 also welcomes weddings set against the stunning backdrop of its stone monuments.

