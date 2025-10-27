The 3 Scariest Graveyards in New York

Just in time for Halloween, a survey asked more than 3,000 people what graveyard they would be most scared to visit alone at night. The answers are in, and three cemeteries in New York made the list. At the very top was Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, followed by Green Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn and Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo.

Sleepy Hollow Cemetery Takes First Place

Sleepy Hollow Cemetery was named the scariest graveyard in all of America. It’s in the same village that inspired the story of the Headless Horseman, and author Washington Irving himself is buried there.

People say that on foggy nights, they can hear the sound of a horse galloping and see strange lights moving near the old bridge. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, this is one place that gives almost everyone the creeps after dark.

Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery Feels Different at Night

In second place is Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn. During the day, it’s a beautiful place filled with trees, old statues, and amazing views of the city. But when the sun goes down, it starts to feel spooky. Locals say the big iron gates make noises even when there’s no wind, and people taking nighttime tours sometimes say it just feels “too creepy” to finish.

Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo Is Quiet and Eerie

Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo landed third on the list. It’s a large, peaceful cemetery during the day, but at night, it feels completely still. The lake inside reflects the moonlight, making everything else look darker. Even though cars drive by nearby, it somehow feels far away from everything. It’s quiet...maybe a little too quiet.

Why These Spots Give Us Goosebumps

Whether or not you believe in ghosts, cemeteries like these have a certain mystery to them. They’re full of history and stories from long ago. Add a few local legends and a foggy night, and it’s easy to see why people get nervous walking through them.

If you ever find yourself near Sleepy Hollow, Brooklyn, or Buffalo after dark, maybe think twice before taking a shortcut through the cemetery. To see the full survey of the 150 scariest graveyards that you can take your fearful footsteps in, go here.

