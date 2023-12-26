A New York-based distribution company, WS Global, is issuing a voluntary recall of packs of Himalayan pain relief tea that were distributed through Amazon.

Get our free mobile app

This recall comes after the tea product was found to contain "undeclared drugs," according to the FDA). The FDA has issued a warning, urging consumers not to purchase the tea after laboratory testing revealed the presence of Diclofenac and Dexamethasone, two powerful anti-inflammatory medications.

In an alert, the FDA highlighted the potential risks associated with these undeclared drugs. Diclofenac, a non-steroidal inflammation drug, has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attack and stroke. It can also cause serious gastrointestinal damage, including bleeding, ulceration, and perforation of the stomach and intestines.

The FDA warns that this hidden drug ingredient may interact with other medications and significantly increase the risk of adverse events, especially when taken with other non-steroidal anti-inflammatories.

Dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, can impair a person's ability to fight infections and may cause high blood sugar levels, muscle injuries, and psychiatric problems. Prolonged use or high doses of corticosteroids can also lead to suppression of the adrenal gland, which produces hormones that regulate metabolism, the immune system, and blood pressure.

The recall affects packs of Himalayan pain relief tea that come in a light yellow box and contain six packets. WS Global is taking action to remove all affected products from the market. The company has urged consumers who have purchased this tea to immediately stop using it and consult a healthcare professional for guidance on safely discontinuing its use. WS Global stated that they have not received any reports of adverse health events related to the product at this time.

The FDA has also requested that anyone who has experienced adverse reactions or health issues related to the consumption of the tea to report it to the agency. This will help the FDA gather more information and take appropriate steps to address the situation.

It's worth noting that this is not the first time that food and beverage products have been subject to recalls due to undeclared ingredients or contaminants. In a similar incident earlier this month, hundreds of bottles of male sexual enhancement pills were recalled for containing a regulated ingredient used to treat erectile dysfunction. The FDA has consistently warned against purchasing products that contain active pharmaceutical ingredients without proper regulation and oversight.

The Five Largest Food Recalls in History That Shocked Americans Some recalls stand out above the rest because of their magnitude. These are five food recalls that were so serious that they caught the collective attention of the nation. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor