Hey cookie lovers, I have some delicious news to share with you!

Binghamton University graduate Samantha Zola is the mastermind behind Zola Bakes and she has been creating a buzz in the food world with her tasty rainbow cookies. Did you hear who is riding the Zola bandwagon and has fallen head over heels in love with them? If you said me, you would be correct but I'm talking about the queen of all media, Oprah Winfrey!

Rainbow cookies are a classic New York City treat but they have been given a new flavor makeover at Zola Bakes. Samantha mixes things up with fillings like raspberry, apricot, hazelnut, and even Nutella. We can't forget the chocolate drizzle and edible glitter? Rainbow cookies have never looked (or tasted) this good! Yummy!

What's the connection to Binghamton University other than Samantha just graduating from there? Her passion for baking started when she was a student at Binghamton University. Back in her college days, she wasn't excited about rainbow cookies but she experimented and perfected the recipe with the help of her friends and roommates.

After graduating from Binghamton University, Samantha went to the French Pastry School in Chicago. Then she worked at the famous Magnolia Bakery and Epicerie Boulud in New York City but it was her apartment in Miami Beach where Zola Bakes was born.

'Zola Bakes' Makes Oprah's Favorite Thing's Holiday Gift List

With her new love for rainbow cookies and wanting a taste of home, Samantha started baking up a storm, and the rest is delicious history. Zola Bakes has been featured on Good Morning America, the Food Network, and CBS Sunday Morning did a segment on her company. This is where Oprah comes in.

Oprah is always looking or good tasting and unique foods and couldn't resist the rainbow cookies from Zola Bakes and she has added the cookies to her "Oprah's Favorite Things" 2023 holiday gift list!

