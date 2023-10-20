Man Accused of Using Plane To Stalk Upstate New York Woman, Tossing Tomatoes on Her Roof

A 65-year-old man has gained national attention following a four-year-long stalking case involving an Upstate New York woman. However, his alleged stalking methods were anything but ordinary.

Michael Arnold, the man in question, went beyond just following the victim, Cassie Wilusz, around. Instead, he is accused of flying his small plane over Wilusz's residence in Schuylerville, Saratoga County, sometimes throwing tomatoes onto her roof from above.

Wilusz and her neighbors told local news that Arnold would frequently carry out these alarming fly-bys, sometimes up to three times a week, causing disturbances and even shaking the doors and windows of her house.

Wilusz says she made numerous complaints about the situation but that law enforcement failed to take her seriously, even when her neighbors supported her claims about the low-flying aircraft. Despite the eventual acknowledgment from law enforcement, Wilusz claims to have encountered difficulties in getting the police to collaborate with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in a timely matter.

After being arrested for the third time and charged with stalking, Arnold told Fox News Digital that Wilusz was "crazy" and claimed that the two had never met.

Wilusz says her interactions with Arnold began when he was a customer at her cafe and started behaving inappropriately, going so far as to send her explicit photos. Once confronted about his behavior, Wilusz claims that Arnold turned to stalking and threatening her through ground-level encounters, aerial activities, and even social media.

Arnold, currently facing multiple criminal charges, including three felonies, has pending cases in Milton Town Court, Saratoga Town Court, and Vermont Superior Court in Bennington. His upcoming court appearance is scheduled for October 24, 2023, in Milton. The FBI has become involved in this ongoing case.

