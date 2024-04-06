How Gullible Is New York Compared to the Rest of the Country?

Did you know that New York is in the top 10 when it comes to gullible states? It's the 9th most gullible state in the United States? According to a survey by MRO Electric, the Empire State scored a 57.2 out of 100 in how easily we fall for common misconceptions.

The survey asked Americans from all across the country about common myths, from whether or not cracking your knuckles causes arthritis (it does not) to the belief that sugar makes kids hyper (once again, it does not). They wanted to find out which states are most likely to believe these myths without asking questions about it.

As it turns out, many of us in the Empire State fall for such urban legends. We might be skeptical in some ways, but when it comes to these myths, we are not always on the ball.

Get our free mobile app

But don't let it get you down or make you feel bad. Most of these myths have been around for a very long time and we have heard these stories since childhood. We believed it as kids, so it's easy to keep passing it on.

Here is my takeaway from this. We should search for the truth and don't be afraid to question things that we are told. This can also apply to things that society is trying to tell us. This day and age, the truth turns out to be a lie and the lie is in reality the truth.

As MRO Electric says (along with many others), knowledge is power, and it's better to be well-informed rather than fall for common misconceptions. So the next time someone tells you that cracking your knuckles causes arthritis or that rice is the best way to fix a wet phone, you can say that you know better!

April 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted many different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on March 18th 2024, as we publish this article. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler