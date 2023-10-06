New York Governor Signs The ‘Move Over Bill’ to Enhance Traffic Safety

You already know the rule, or should know if you are a motorist in New York State. And that rule is, move over in traffic when passing an emergency vehicle to help prevent collisions. And not too long ago, that law was amended to include hazard vehicles and other responder vehicles

I've seen motorists go one step further and move over when they encounter a disabled vehicle on the side of the road. While it hasn't been a rule on New York State roadways, that is changing.

This enhancement to the existing 'Move Over' law was sponsored by Senator Lea Webb, and extends the law to all non-emergency vehicles stopped on the roadway. This addition to the existing law provides increased protection for motorists and emergency responders alike.

I want to thank Governor Hochul for signing this legislation, which will extend safety protections to any motor vehicle that is parked, stopped, or standing on the shoulder of a parkway or controlled-access highway, increasing safety and saving the lives of New Yorkers. - Senator Lea Webb.

Senator Webb adds that in this situation, motorists need to reduce speed and when possible move from the lane when approaching flashing emergency lights from any officers, emergency workers, tow trucks and maintenance workers stopped alongside the roadway.

With this enhancement to the 'Move Over' law, the aim is to decrease fatalities and serious injuries due to crashes involving a stopped or disabled vehicle on New York State roadways.

Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority, and traffic safety is no exception. The legislation signed today will make streets across our state safer for drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, and especially for our schoolchildren. Thank you to my partners in the legislature for their work in getting these bills to the finish line - New York is better for it. - Governor Kathy Hochul (Governor Hochul Press Release)

Senator Lea Webb notes that "personal vehicles stopped on the sides of highways remained a safety hazard, with nearly 300 drivers being struck and killed roadside annually. From 2016 to 2020, 37 individuals lost their lives outside disabled vehicles in New York."

