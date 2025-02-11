Best Getaways for a Long Weekend in New York

Just because it's winter, doesn't mean you can't take a nice long weekend away that is not far from home and doesn't require taking to the air to get there.

If you want to go somewhere for an extended weekend that's close to home, I have some suggestions for you. First off, not far away are the Finger Lakes Region and the Adirondacks. This may sound odd, but full disclosure, I have never been to any areas of the vast Adirondack Region of New York State.

Adirondacks Photo by Susan Jones on Unsplash loading...

Odd, I know, and I have no excuse why I haven't visited this important part of the Empire State. Someday...soon.

Anyway, the Finger Lakes Region is a great getaway that's not far to drive to for a weekend getaway. Sure, there's more to do during the warmer months, but the Finger Lakes are beautiful during winter.

Take a visit to see the Shequaga Falls in Montour Falls and the Gorge at Watkins Glen State Park. They are both a must-see. Also, check out the falls at Taughannock Falls State Park on Cayuga Lake, north of Ithaca.

Montour Falls Google Maps Street View - Shequaga Falls loading...

There's also the Ithaca Falls and the Lucifer Falls Robert Treman State Park. This list goes on and on. And that's just a few of the many falls to admire in the Finger Lakes Region.

Of course, there are plenty of bed & breakfast options for places to stay, fantastic restaurants, and wintertime activities to enjoy, like skiing, snowboarding, and snowmobiling. I almost forgot - breweries and wineries! There are plenty of those dotting both sides of Seneca and Cayuga Lakes.

Winery Photo by Kelsey Knight on Unsplash loading...

Here's something fun to do - pick a town or city in the Finger Lakes, Central New York, or the Adirondack area that you have never visited, and make a weekend reservation. You may find your next favorite destination that is close to home.

Other suggestions include visiting the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, the Corning Museum of Glass, and in Jamestown, the Lucille Ball/Desi Arnaz Museum and the National Comedy Center. Maybe head to Syracuse and catch some exciting college basketball at Syracuse University.

Baseball Hall of Fame ThinkStock loading...

Not sure where to start? Well, check out the I Love NY website for several suggestions throughout the entire state that are candidates for fun or relaxing (or both) getaways that are not much of a drive to get to.

So what are you waiting for? Go get that wintertime weekend adventure in New York!

