Application Period Is Now Open In NYS To Legally Grow & Sell Cannabis

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the application period to apply for a license for businesses and individuals wishing to legally grow, process, distribute and sell cannabis is now open.

The open application period began on October 4th, 2023 and will remain open until December 4th, 2023. Hundreds of licenses will be awarded in New York State.

Licenses will be available for cultivation, processing, distribution, sale, or to operate a microbusiness according to the New York State Governor's website. The purpose is to expand on the existing market "that is being expanded in phases to ensure that New York’s cannabis market grows in a stable way, avoiding the price shocks and collapses seen in other states that have resulted in the failure of small businesses and significant contractions in overall market value."

In addition, Governor Hochul announced on October 4th continues to shut down illegal sales of cannabis throughout New York State. The Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Taxation and Finance has so far seized more than 8,500 pounds of illicit product with an estimated street value of more than $42 million.

We know there's room for improvement as New York works to launch a brand-new cannabis industry and crack down on illicit operators, and I'm committed to working with all stakeholders to get the job done right. My Administration is laser-focused on shutting down illegal storefronts, protecting the health and safety of children, and helping small businesses thrive. We will continue working to build the most equitable adult-use cannabis industry in the nation that invests in communities and rights the wrongs of the past. - New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

Applicants chosen, will begin being awarded licenses in early 2024. Those looking for application guidance, frequently asked questions, and to apply, visit the Office of Cannabis Management website.

