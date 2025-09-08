Being a Star Wars fan just got a whole lot more expensive.

LEGO’s newest Star Wars Death Star Ultimate Collector Series set has a staggering retail price of $999.99, making it the brand’s priciest release to date.

The LEGO Star Wars Death Star isn’t just LEGO’s most expensive set, though—it’s also the largest Star Wars set ever released by the toy brand, with over 9,000 pieces to assemble.

The set recreates famous scenes and environments from A New Hope and Return of the Jedi, including a hangar bay for the Imperial Shuttle (also included in the set) and the Death Star’s iconic, imposing Superlaser dish, complete with green laser beams to destroy unsuspecting planets.

The Death Star also comes with 38 Minifigures of characters including Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, R2-D2, C-3PO, multiple Stormtroopers, and more.

The LEGO Star Wars Death Star set will be available for sale beginning October 4. Fans who purchase the set during the first week will receive a TIE Fighter as a free gift while supplies last.

This isn’t the first time a Star Wars toy has earned the distinction of being LEGO’s most expensive set.

The LEGO Millennium Falcon is currently the brand’s second priciest product thanks to its whopping $849.99 price tag. The set includes over 7,5000 pieces and comes with Minifigures of Han, Leia, Chewy, and more.

Other pricey LEGO sets include the LEGO Titanic at $697.99, the Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser at $649.99, the Eiffel Tower at $629.99, and Avengers Tower at $499.99.

The brand's other most expensive products include sets themed around Disney, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings. (And yes, more Star Wars, too.)

