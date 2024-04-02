Which local Wawa has the worst parking lot?

The easy answer was the Ventnor Wawa in Ventnor Heights before it closed, but since that is no longer in the running, which local Wawa has the worst parking lot?

We're about to find out which is the worst in Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs, as Barstool Sports Philly released a March Madness-style bracket to determine the worst Wawa parking lot.

It began with 64 Wawa's "competing” in four brackets named after the four Philadelphia sports mascots.

The Swoop Regional started with 16 local Wawa's from mostly Atlantic and Cape May counties, with two remaining in the Elite 8.

The two remaining parking lots include Sea Isle (Store 300), which beat Absecon (store 736). In the other matchup of local Wawa's is Ocean City (store 771), which is the 34th Street Wawa, knocked off Stone Harbor (store 342) to reach the Elite 8.

Sea Isle knocked off North Wildwood, Margate, and Absecon to reach the Elite 8. While the 34th Street Wawa downed the West Ave Wawa, Sewell, and Stone Harbor.

Now, voters must choose the worst lot between 34th Street and Sea Isle City Wawa in the Elite 8 with one heading to the Final 4 worst parking lots.

Many of the Wawa's that were involved in the voting were the older syle, which are smaller and in more cramped locations. Sea Isle is one of the smaller Wawa's around.

Voting can only be done via Barstool Philly’s Instagram story and then by clicking on the address on each slide.