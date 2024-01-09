These Three New Jersey Celebrities Found On Epstein List

One of the most volatile topics in the world today is Jeffrey Epstein, his Island used for sex trafficking, and the list of people he has connections with being revealed by court order. Being associated with Epstein is a badge of shame, similar to Hester Prynne in the famous book "The Scarlett Letter", there is a guilt-by-association.

Even though this long list of people may be innocent of the nefarious activities that Epstein and his former girlfriend (Ghislaine Maxwell) were involved with, the Guilt By Association has led to strong accusations on Social Media. Three celebrities from New Jersey were revealed to be on the infamous Epstein List; Are you surprised that any of these people had any interactions or connections to the infamous Jeffrey Epstein?

David Copperfield Ride Of Fame Induction Ceremony (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Ride of Fame) loading...

David Copperfield

Born in Metuchen, New Jersey was the only child formerly known as David Kotkin, a shy kid who used Magic and Illusions to develop the on-stage persona of David Copperfield. For over 40 years, Copperfield has been one of the most famous performers in the world from Television to Broadway to Las Vegas. Copperfield has dealt with some legal issues including Drugging and Assaulting a 17-year-old in 1988 along with being found Guilty of Negligence for participants being injured during his elaborate shows.

US Actor Kevin Spacey Is Cleared Of All Sexual Assault Charges (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images) loading...

Kevin Spacey

Before his family relocated to California, Kevin Fowler was born in South Orange, New Jersey in 1959. With the stage name "Kevin Spacey", he has won two Academy Awards and is famous for his work in movies such as The Usual Suspects, American Beauty, and the famous Netflix series House of Cards. Even though Spacey was recently acquitted of seven sexual assault charges, he has been accused since 2018 by over 30 men of unwanted sexual advances and nonconsensual sexual actions with minors.

Bruce Willis at 17th Annual A Great Night In Harlem (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) loading...

Bruce Willis

Growing up in Carney's Point in Salem County and attending Penns Grove High School, Bruce Willis is one of the biggest celebrities to come from New Jersey. Willis has 148 acting credits according to IMDB, a list that includes blockbuster films such as Die Hard movies, The Fifth Element, The Sixth Sense, and Expendables 2. Willis does not have a history of criminal or nefarious activities but because he was recently diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia, you will be seeing him in fewer movies and out in public less in the coming years.