South Jersey’s Best Wings for Your Super Bowl 58 Party

When it comes to the Super Bowl, there is no better food for your Super Bowl party then chicken wings.

South Jersey and the Jersey Shore have some many great wing places that you could make an endless list of the very best in the area. NJ.com writer Peter Genovese came up with his list of the 55 best in all of New Jersey with many from the south appearing on the list.

Before we get to the wings that made his list, I am going to give you five of my favorite wings in the area to try for Super Bowl Sunday that didn't appear on his list.

1. Roberts Place, Margate

No list of wings is complete or accurate without Roberts place in Margate making the list. Roberts is a locals favorite, but in the summer time, visitors flock to Margate to get a tray (yes, they are literally served on a tray) of wings.

Ask anyone who has had wings from Roberts who makes their favorite wings and Roberts will be their answer.

2. C-View Inn, Cape May

I discovered the wings at the C-View in Cape May and it made me think of - Roberts Place in Margate.

A classic locals spot with tremendous wings.

When they say smaller is friendlier, Roberts Place and C-View fit the bill and the wings here have become some of my favorite in the area.

3. Juliano's Pub & Grill, EHT

Locals have told me for while, you need to try the wings at Juliano's, and after I finally did, they made my list of some of my favorite wings in the area.

4. McGettigan's 19th Hole, Galloway

I don't get the chance to get these wings often enough, but every year when I am at the LPGA event at the Seaview, I make sure that I get the wings at McGettigan's 19th Hole.

Something about the sauce!

5. Villain & Saint at Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City

Again, this is my list and I am at Ocean every Monday and love getting the wings at Villain & Saints after my show. I have been doing my show here for two years now and these have become on my favorite in the area.

Who made NJ.com List?

Three local spots made the NJ.com list of the 55 best in New Jersey with two of them in Atlantic City and one in Sea Isle.

1. Back Bay Ale House, Atlantic City

Back Bay Ale House is indeed a house, a cozy hangout at overlooked Gardner’s Basin, where you’ll also find Gilchrist (on my list of AC’s 11 best restaurants), the Atlantic City Aquarium and a personal favorite, Kelsey and Kim’s Southern Cafe. At Back Bay, there’s a downstairs bar, an upstairs dining room and a patio, where you’ll want to be in weather much warmer than what we’re now experiencing. No assembly-line Buffalo wings here; there are just jerk wings, dry-rubbed with Jamaican spice. Get them dry or with JuJu sauce, a hot, peppery, tomatoey delight.

2. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, Atlantic City

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is not spacious inside, but more than makes up for it with an outdoor beer garden and an eclectic, engaging craft beer selection. You’ve got to love a bar that groups Miller Lite, Bud Light, Yuengling and Pabst under “The Cheap Stuff.” The TK wings are your basic Buffalo; ask for the sweet soy chipotle wings, not on the menu. Other eats include lobster tater tots, a Marvin Gardens Salad, Boardwalk Clam Chowder, burgers and homemade cheesecake. And dig the beer kegs-turned-urinals in the men’s room

3. Hank Sauce, Sea Isle City

Hank Sauce has quite the origin story. It started with three college roommates — two of whom initially hated hot sauce — who handed out bottles of their hot sauce at the Daytona 500 and other events, eventually launching a line of hot sauces in 2011. They gained a following at the Sea Isle City farmers market and opened a restaurant in town the same year. Nine hot sauces are available online, and you can douse an order of 12 with any of them, even split the order. The wings are baked, not fried. Both the cilanktro (a homage to cilantro and Hank) and Iceman (vinegar, habanero peppers, whiskey, garlic) are recommended. The restaurant’s menu also includes burgers, sandwiches and tacos. It re-opens Feb. 15.

Do you agree with the wings on this list? Who else should be on the list?