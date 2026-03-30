The Philadelphia Phillies’ lineup for the first game of their three-game set against the Washington Nationals has been announced, and it has a few changes.

The top four in the lineup remain the same, with shortstop Trea Turner leading off, followed by DH Kyle Schwarber, first baseman Bryce Harper, and third baseman Alec Bohm.

Outfielders Otto Kemp and Brandon Marsh are next in the batting order, with Rafael Marchan hitting ninth. Marsh replaces Justin Crawford in the lineup, while Marchan replaces JT Realmuto behind the plate.

The Nationals will start left-hander Foster Griffin.

Key Defensive Rotations: Why J.T. Realmuto is Sitting

Per Jeff Kerr from 97.3 ESPN, the Phillies wanted Realmuto to catch for Andrew Painter tomorrow.

The Outfield Debate: Brandon Marsh vs. Justin Crawford

The Marsh for Crawford decision is an interesting one, with Marsh struggling against left-handed pitching (.211/.277/.300) and Crawford excelling against lefties (.376/.411/.518) at Triple AAA last season.

According to Kerr, the plan always was to have Marsh play center field today and to give Crawford a day off.

On the Bump: Taijuan Walker’s High-Stakes 2026 Debut

Taking the mound for Philadelphia for the first time in 2026 is Taijuan Walker, who could be on borrowed time in the Phillies' rotation with Zack Wheeler nearing a return to the big league club.

Washington Nationals lineup vs. the Phillies:

RF James Wood

1B Luis Garcia Jr.

3B Brady House

LF Daylen Lile

SS CJ Abrams

C Drew Millas

DH Jose Tena

2B Jorbit Vivas

CF Joey Weimer

The Phillies and Nationals face off with the first pitch at 7 p.m.