When the first Beach Badges were issued by Bradley Beach in 1929, the goal was to keep "Riff Raff" away from the areas where many affluent people were vacationing.

But over the last 60 years, many South Jersey Shore Communities have adopted beach tags and badges to create a revenue source for the upkeep of their beaches and boardwalks. Some Coastal Communities have even made the transition to Digital Beach Passes, offering both vacationers and locals modern options for their next beach day.

As the weather gets warmer, we are all looking ahead to the summer season, so you need to know how much it will cost to visit your favorite beaches.

The Cost of Beach Badges For South Jersey Beaches in 2026

We have gathered information on the most popular beaches in the New Jersey counties of Ocean, Atlantic, and Cape May:

*Point Pleasant Beach (Garden State Parkway Exit 98)

Three primary beaches are open to the public, but you must purchase separate beach passes to access each one.

-Point Pleasant Beach's Maryland Avenue Beach Season Badges cost $145 for ages 13 to 64, and $85 for 65 or older. Daily Beach Passes are $18 for for ages 13 to 64, and $10 for seniors 65 or older. Military members and veterans can access the beach for free if they present ID, plus children who are 12 years old and younger can use the beach for free if they are with an adult.

-Bradshaw's Beach Season badges cost $145 and Daily badges are $18 for ages 4 and older.

-Jenkinson's Boardwalk Beach Access Season Badges cost $130 for ages 12 to 64, while seniors 65 and older costs $95 for seasonal passes.

*Mantoloking has a preseason sale, and an in-season cost for the Beach Badges

-Seasonal Beach Passes are currently on sale for $130 until Monday, May 25th (Memorial Day). Starting Tuesday, May 26th the price increases to $145 with Daily Badges costing $15 per person.

*Brick Township has three beaches offering public access with Beach Tags

-Seasonal Passes for Brick Beaches 1,2, and 3 are on sale for $30 through Friday, May 15th. Starting Saturday, May 16th season Beach Badges will cost $45. Season Beach Parking Passes are also $30 until May 15th, and $45 starting May 16th.

Daily Beach Passes and Parking are $10 each. Children 12 years old and younger are free but must be on the beach with an Adult. Seniors age 65 and older are eligible for $1 per day Beach Parking during the summer months.

*Lavallette (Garden State Parkway Exit 82)

-Seasonal Beach Passes are priced at $60 per person 12 years and older, along with $20 for seniors 65 or older until April 30. The cost for seasonal beach badges increases to $65 and $25 respectively starting May 1st. Daily Beach Passes cost $13, and weekly badges are $40, while Parking Passes for bayfront parking will be $15.

Beach Passes for people with Disabilities are $15; Children 12 years old and younger along all Military service Veterans plus active-duty military personnel get free Beach Passes.

*Seaside Heights

-The cost of Seasonal Beach Badges are $75 with the season beginning on May 16th. Seniors age 65 and older have two cost-savings options: individual senior badges are $15, or if two purchase together will get their beach passes for a total of $25.

Prices for Ocean Beaches are $50 for weekly passes, and Daily Badges are $13. The Bay Beaches cost $5 for Daily Passes for Saturdays, Sundays, and Holidays. For all beaches, admission is free for children 11 years old and younger. Beach Passes are also free for retired and active military personnel along with their dependents as long as they can present proper identification.

*Barnegat Light

-Summer Seasonal Passes are $40 until June 5th, then the cost is $50 starting June 6th. Daily beach badges are $10 and weekly passes cost $25. Seniors age 65 or older can purchase seasonal beach badges for $12, and Children 11 years old and younger are free to use the beaches.

Beaches are not open for swimming until June 1st because that is when Lifeguards will first be on duty for the summer season.

*Harvey Cedars

-Seasonal Beach Passes cost $40 until June 15th, and then the price increases to $50 starting June 16th. Beach Badges for Weekly access are $20, and Daily Beach Passes cost $7. Seasonal Beach Badges are $12 for Seniors age 65 and older.

Beach access for Children 11 years old and younger are free. Also, both Active duty and Retired military along with their families can get free beach badges with a valid military ID.

*Surf City

-Beach Badges for the season go on sale May 1st, priced at $45 through May 31st, after which the cost increases to $55 on June 1st. Weekly Passes cost $25 and Daily Beach Tags are $11, while Children age 11 years old and young along with Seniors 65 and older get beach access for free.

*Long Beach Township

-Seasonal Beach Passes are currently priced at $40 until June 15th. The cost will increase to $50 starting June 16. Seniors age 65 and older can purchase season beach badges for $5 with proof of age.

Children 11 years old and younger along with active military and veterans can get free beach passes. For everyone else, daily passes cost $10, and weekly beach badges are priced at $20.

*Brigantine

-Beach Passes for the season are on sale for $20 until May 31st. Seasonal Beach Badges will cost $25 starting June 1st. Seniors between the ages of 60-64 are eligibale for discounted seasonal beach badges for $10 until May 31st, while those aged 65 years and older can receive free beach tags.

The cost of Weekly Beach Badges are $15, and Daily Beach passes are priced at $10. The cost of Beach parking permits are $30 for the season, and Daily Beach Parking is $10, and they are not transferable between different vehicles.

*Atlantic City

-There are no Beach Badges required for the beaches within the Atlantic City limits. Visitors are to be aware that the southern end of Atlantic City ends at Atherton Avenue, and you are then crossing over into Ventnor municipal area.

*Ventnor City

-Seasonal Beach Passes are on sale, priced at $10 until May 31st. Seasonal Badges cost increases to $20 on June 1st. Senior Citizens qualify for Seasonal Beach Tags costing $3.50.

*Margate

-Seasonal beach passes are on sale, costing $10 for persons ages 12 and older along with $3.50 for those 65 years and older. Then on June 1st, all beach badges are $20. Seasonal beach passes are free for active-duty military members and military veterans.

*Longport

-Seasonal Beach Passes are on salefor $25 until June 1st, then the price rises to $40 on June 2nd. Seniors ages 65 and older only have to pay $15 until June 1st, and $20 starting June 2nd for seasonal beach badges.

In Longport, Children ages 11 and under are free to access the beach accompanied by parents. Also, Active-duty military and veterans are eligible for free beach tags also.

*Ocean City

-The cost of Season beach badges are $30 until May 31st, and $35 starting on June 1st. Children 11 years old and younger can access the beach for free when accompanied by an adult. Also, active military members, their spouses, and their immediate children up to 23 years old can receive free seasonal beach badges. Also, Military Veterans are eligible for free beach tags as well.

*Strathmere

-Beach access and parking are free for the 1.5 miles of beaches in the quaint Shore Town, which is located just north of Sea Isle City. Strathmere is a part of Upper Township, and is one of only two public access beaches in the township.

*Sea Isle City (Garden State Parkway Exit 17)

-Seasonal beach badges are on sale for $25 until May 15th, after which the cost will increase to $30 starting May 16. Daily Beach Passes cost $10, and weekly beach tags are $15. Between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day, every Wednesday is a free beach day each week in Sea Isle City.

Also, receiving free beach access are Children ages 11 and younger, along with Active-duty military members and their families. Military Veterans are also eligible for a free seasonal beach tags.

*Avalon (Garden State Parkway Exit 13)

-Seasonal Beach Badges are on sale for $37 until May 31st, and the price will increase to $42 stating June 1st. Weekly Beach Passes are $18, and Daily Beach tags are $10.

Children ages 11 years old and younger are free when accompanied by an adult. Active-duty military and their families are eligible for free beach passes along with retired military veterans. Also, something unique to Avalon is that their beach tags can also be used on Stone Harbor beaches because both shore towns coexist on the same island.

*Stone Harbor

-Seasonal Beach Passes cost $37 until May 31st, and the cost increases to $42 on June 1st. Weekly Beach Tags are $18, and Daily Beach Passes are $8.

Military Veterans are eligible to receive a free, specialized veterans tag; Active-duty military members and their families are also eligible for free beach tags. Like Avalon, Children ages 11 years old and younger are free when accompanied by an adult, and Stone Harbor Beach Badges can be used for Avalon Beaches too.

*North Wildwood, City of Wildwood, and Wildwood Crest

-Collectively known as "The Wildwoods" are the three municipalities that have been a popular vacation destination for over 120 years. All the Wildwood beaches are free to access to the public, and the cost of parking varies depending on what area of the island you are visiting the beaches.

*Cape May

-Seasonal beach passes are on sale for $30 through April 30th. Starting May 1st, the price increases to $40. Weekly Beach Badges are $25, and Daily beach tags are $10. Cape May is unique because they also offers a three consecutive days beach pass for $20.

Children ages 11 and younger are free to access the beach. Active military along with their spouses and children are eligible to receive free beach badges.