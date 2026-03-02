One of the most popular vacation destination towns in New Jersey is also known as the oldest seaside resort town in the United States.

With visitors as far back as the 1790s, Cape May is one of the most famous vacation Coastal Communities. Aside from the beaches and fishing opportunities, a major attraction for Cape May was the boardwalk that was first constructed in the 1860s.

But after the 1962 Nor'easter Storm destroyed the boardwalk, Cape May had to pivot to replace what was the centerpiece of the shore town. Like their neighbors 20 miles north in Sea Isle City, the decision was made to build a promenade that is made of concrete, built to withstand future storm surges better than a traditional boardwalk.

Running parallel to Beach Avenue, the Cape May Promenade is home to the Cape May Convention Center along with numerous popular shops and restaurants. One of those popular businesses now has new ownership for the 2026 season.

Cape May Arcades Facebook Announces New Ownership

On February 24th, their social media accounts posted that the Chiarello Family purchased both arcades on Beach Avenue in Cape May. I spoke with Joe Chiarello about his family becoming the new owners of the popular arcades:

"Our family has owned and operated a variety of businesses over the years, including water ice stores, a pizza shop, a jewelry store, and a bagel shop, just to name a few. We’ve always loved taking on new ventures and making them our own. When the opportunity to purchase the arcades came our way, we knew it was something truly special for our family. (We were) so impressed by the owner, Peter, and the legacy his family has built in Cape May with the arcades. We felt this was a fun and vibrant business where each member of our family could play a role in helping it grow (and be) part of the one-of-a-kind Cape May community is the cherry on top!"

Originally from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Joe and Carolyn Chiarello are high school sweethearts who have been together for decades. After graduating from West Chester University, Joe has operated more than 25 companies over the years. Along with working as a business broker, Joe also owns a Philly Pretzel Factory in Exton, PA.

"We feel incredibly fortunate to have purchased this business from such a legendary Cape May family. We are committed to honoring their legacy and continuing to serve the Cape May shore community with pride. This winter, we dedicated our time to cleaning, organizing, and learning every detail of the arcade so we’ll be fully prepared to welcome everyone for the 2026 season" Joe Chiarello explained to me when I reached out to him over the weekend. "We would also like (the Cape May Arcades) loyal patrons to know that we will continue to honor any previously accumulated play cards or points. As we look ahead to the upcoming season, our family is excited to spend time at the arcade and connect with both locals and vacationers alike. You’ll see all of us, even the youngest. working behind the counter throughout the summer!"

Joe and Carolyn Chiarello have four children, one at every level of schooling: one in college, one in high school, one in middle school, and one in elementary school. Carolyn was a first grade school teacher for 12 years before deciding to stay home with the kids.

Now, both Joe and Carolyn along with the Chiarello children will be a part of running the Cape May Arcades on Beach Avenue. They have created Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok accounts to share updates about upcoming events, prize giveaways, and stay connected with the community.

"Being part of the Cape May community as the new owners of the arcades is truly an honor for our family. The promenade is such an iconic and cherished place, filled with memories for generations of families who return year after year. To now play a small role in that tradition is something we don’t take lightly." says new owner Joe Chiarello. "We understand that the arcade is more than just games and prizes. It’s where kids win their first stuffed animal, where parents relive their own childhood memories, and where families gather after a day on the beach to have fun and play together. For us, it means showing up every day ready to work hard, keep the arcades welcoming and fun, and protect the nostalgic charm that makes it so special. Being part of this incredible environment isn’t just about owning a business; it’s about becoming part of a community that we have already begun to fall in love with."

