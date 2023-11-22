New Coffee Shop Opens in Linwood, NJ, Just In Time For Holidays

Is there a more perfect time for a new coffee shop to open at Cornerstone Commerce Center in Linwood?

Yes, the holiday season is great, but so is getting a solid cup o' Joe this time of year - during what we like to call hoodie season! So it really is perfect timing for the holiday shopping season that a new coffee shop is open for business.

PJ's Coffee has opened at 1201 New Rd Suite 105 across the street from Mainland High School and is a locally owned coffee shop with the taste of New Orleans. It is one of the nation's largest Coffee chains and utilizes only the best quality arabica coffee beans sourced from around the world.

For their first month all Teachers, Healthcare workers, First Responders, Veterans, and Students will receive a 10% discount.

We'll have to see if someday PJ's Coffee makes the list of the best coffee shops in the state like these two local shops recently did, but for now, I'm looking forward to trying out and supporting a new local coffee shop.

Our friend Heather DeLuca over at SOJO 104.9 recently took a tour of the new coffee shop.