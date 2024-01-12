With so many New Jersey residents commuting each day, we know how busy the highways in this state can be each day. The latest information by New Jersey's Division of Highway Traffic Safety gives us some good news for New Jersey Drivers.

Welcome To New Jersey sign on the Highway Photo from Canva Images loading...

The latest trends show that New Jersey has seen a decrease in Traffic Fatalities for the second straight year, a fatality rate decrease of 10.9% according to New Jersey State Police. In 2022 New Jersey had 689 People die in Vehicle Accidents and 2023 saw a drop to 614. The number of Vehicular Crashes dropped from 646 in 2022 to 582 car accidents in 2023.

Deaths From Car Accidents have decreased in New Jersey Photo from Canva Images loading...

The state of New Jersey is part of a National Trend of decreasing traffic deaths according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Fewer vehicular accidents and deaths have been one of the major focal points of NHTSA and New Jersey's Division of Highway Traffic Safety.

New Jersey License Plate Photo from Canva Images loading...

According to New Jersey State Police Statistics, Pedestrian Deaths from Traffic Incidents decreased from 191 in 2022 to 171 in 2023. I would assume that advances in automotive safety technology with so with their Safety Monitoring Systems may have aided in some of these numbers. Many of the newer cars have proximity alerts if you get too close to the vehicle in front of you or if you swerve out of your lane. Also, in many vehicles with rearview cameras when you shift into reverse, the car will alert you if a vehicle is coming into your projected range of driving to prevent a car accident in a parking lot.

Many Cars have Rear View Cameras to help prevent accidents Photo from Canva Images loading...

Hopefully, New Jersey will continue to see decreases in Vehicular Deaths and Traffic Accidents along with fewer people driving distracted on their phones. No matter how much safety technology is in these cars, that still cannot be rectified if people are not paying attention to where they are driving.

