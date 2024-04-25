For Parents and their future High School Graduates, choosing the college or university to attend is an important decision. There are so many variables to factor in but one major element is cost and the price of in-state tuition leads people to stay in-state for the next stage of their education.

Today most people are attending Colleges and Universities based on the cost of tuition compared to the value of the education they receive at an institution. According to the latest rankings of the 45 Worst Colleges and Universities, the five worst colleges and universities in America are:

1. Mt. Sierra College in Monrovia, California

2. Everest College (Now Altierus Career College) in Colorado Springs, Colorado

3. Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin

4. The College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio

5. Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina

Good News for New Jersey Residents

For Parents and their High School Students who are researching Colleges and Universities, the good news is that New Jersey is not home to any of the worst educational institutions in America.

According to the researchers at the website Niche, there are over 30 accredited four-year Colleges and Universities in the state of New Jersey. The website graded and ranked those Universities and Colleges based in the Garden State with the following criteria:

Academics, Athletics, Campus, Diversity, Dorms, Location, Party Scene, Professors, Safety, Student Life, and Value

Thanks to the Niche rankings, we have two South Jersey-based educational institutions that landed on the top 15 of their list:

Rowan University Photo from Google Maps Rowan University Photo from Google Maps loading...

*Rowan University (Glassboro, NJ) - 10th best in the rankings

Rowan received an overall "B" Grade thanks in part to high ratings for Student Life, Professors, Diversity, Academics, and Party Scene. The University located in Glassboro received "B-" Grades for Athletics, Dorms, Location, and Safety. Rowan University has an 84% Acceptance Rate and is ranked as the 130th Best College Communications Program out of over 423 in the United States.

Stockton University Photo by Google Maps Stockton University Photo by Google Maps loading...

*Stockton University (Galloway, NJ) - 14th best in the rankings

Stockton received an overall "B" Grade thanks in part to high ratings for Student Life, Value, Safety, and Diversity. The University located off Pomona Road in Atlantic County received "B-" Grades for Athletics and Location. Stockton University has an 85% Acceptance rate and is ranked as the 195th Best College Criminal Justice Program out of over 350 in the United States.

Atlantic Cape Community College Photo from Google Maps Atlantic Cape Community College Photo from Google Maps loading...

On the list of Niche rankings of the best New Jersey 2-year Colleges, Atlantic Cape Community College located in Mays Landing fell outside of the top 10 in the state rankings with a "C+" Overall Grade. ACCC received high Grades for Safety (A) and Diversity (B) but underwhelming grades for Professors (C+) and Value (C+).

