The Atlantic City area always has some of the top acts in the Comedy world and already has several comedy shows announced for 2024 and a few about to take place.

Recently it was announced that another BIG show is being added to the Atlantic City comedy calendar.

Big acts like Bert Kreischer, Jerry Seinfeld, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Bill Maher, Jim Jefferies, Matt Rife, and more will all be performing shows in Atlantic City in 2024.

Another Big comedy act is coming to Atlantic City

Get ready South Jersey as the "Big Baby Tour 2024" was announced starring Whitney Cummings! Cummings has performed in many movies, TV Shows and comedy specials on Comedy Central, HBO, and Netflix.

Atlantic City has one date in October on the schedule.

As for the boardwalk empire, Cummings will preform the Hard Rock Sound Waves Studio on Saturday October, 12 2024.

Here are the details of her tour.

Tickets are on sale now at Hard Rock's website.

Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter as comedy sensation Whitney Cummings takes the stage in Atlantic City on October 12. Don't miss your chance to witness this comedic powerhouse deliver gut-busting jokes and hilarious anecdotes that will leave you rolling in the aisles. Join Whitney Cummings for an unforgettable evening filled with side-splitting humor and razor-sharp wit. Whether she's tackling relationships, pop culture, or everyday absurdities, Whitney's comedy is guaranteed to keep you entertained from start to finish.

If you miss her in Atlantic City, the next closest stop will be the Beacon Theater in New York City on September 28th, 2024.

Here is a look at the full tour.

How about a comedy show and dinner at one of the Atlantic City restaurants

