As many South Jersey Coastal Communities prepare for the upcoming Summer season, some of the Shore Towns want to remind locals and visitors about the evolving Parking situation.

While many of the New Jersey Coastal Communities have made the change from Physical Parking Meters to a Virtual Paid Parking System, some Shore Towns have done a better job at communicating the details than others. For example, Stone Harbor mishandled the conversion from Physical to Virtual Parking Meters, resulting in a 257 percent increase in Parking Fines issued during the 2023 Summer Season.

One Cape May County Shore Town wanting to make sure both residents and visitors to their community are aware of the latest changes to their Paid Parking is the City of Cape May. Unlike some other South Jersey Coastal Communities, Cape May has made a slower transition from Physical to Virtual Parking Meters.

Changes To Cape May Parking Meters For 2024 Season

According to a Press Release from Cape May City Manager Paul Dietrich and a post on the Cape May City Facebook, the Parking Meters are back on. But there are some important updates locals and visitors need to know about how to pay for those metered parking areas.

The Beach Avenue Parking Meters on the opposite side of the Promenade have been removed and are now Virtual Paid Parking. The elimination of the Physical Parking Meters has created additional sidewalk space, giving an extra foot or more of space on the sidewalk for those walking around town.

Cape May has also announced they have removed the Parking Kiosks from the Carpenters Lane and Lyle Lane Lots in the Washington Street Mall Area. These Parking Areas are also now Virtual Parking Spots as well with the meters on from April 1st to December 31st.

All Virtual Parking Areas in Cape May are to be paid for with the ParkMobile App, the same app that most South Jersey Coastal Communities use for their Virtual Parking.

Here Are The Parking Meter Areas In Cape May

During the seasonal months, Cape May has two different rates per hour for parking in town. The rates depend on what streets you park at so you should know which streets have different costs. These are the areas that cost $2.00 per hour on the ParkMobile app:

-Carpenters Lane

-Congress Place

-Congress Street

-Decatur Street

-Jackson Street Parking Lot

-Jackson Street

-Lyle Lane

-Mansion Street

-Ocean Street

-Ocean Street Library Parking Lot

-Perry Street

-S. Lafayette Street

-600 block Washington Street

-500 block Hughes Street

-500 block Columbia Street

The Virtual Meters that are $1.50 per hour include the meters east of Philadelphia Avenue on Beach Ave, Reading Ave, and Trenton Ave. Also, there is a Three-Hour Time Limit for the Welcome Center Parking Lot, costing $1.50 per hour between 10 am and 10 pm. Here are the other Cape May Streets that are also $1.50 per hour:

-1st Avenue

-2nd Avenue

-Broadway

-Grant Street

-Mt. Vernon Avenue-

-Patterson Avenue

For more information about parking in Cape May and the ParkMobile app, you can visit the City of Cape May Website Here. If you want more information about the Seasonal Parking Passes in each of the Cape May County Towns, keep reading for all the information you need:

