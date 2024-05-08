New Jersey Slice of Pizza Named One of the Top 20 in America

When it comes to pizza, every one has their own personal favorite.

However, there are certain places that everyone wants to try, even if its not their own personal favorite. Any while it might not be your favorite, you wanna say, hey I tried that slice that everyone raves about.

I went to New Haven, CT, to try pizza at Frank Pepe's and loved it. There is a little place in Baltimore called Isabella's, that is one of my favorite places to get a pizza.

We all have our own personal favorites, but there was one New Jersey slice that was named one of the best slices of pizza in America, according to chefs, and its not to far of a drive to try it.

Which New Jersey pizza shop has the best slice of pizza?

The website Eat This, Not That! asked chefs from around the country to name their best slices of pizza in America, and Maruca's Tomato Pies in Seaside Heights was named one of the best slices in American from the Chefs they asked.

It's a 57-minute drive from our Northfield studio's to 601 Ocean Terrace in Seaside Heights.

Since he was a kid, Anthony Mangieri has been frequenting Maruca's Tomato Pies in Seaside Heights, N.J. The founder of Genio Della Pizza, and chef/owner of New York's Una Pizza Napoletana, Mangieri recalls visiting with his mom at least once a week. "Sometimes, when the weather was nice, she would let me skip school, and we'd get slices and lay on the beach and get tan," he muses, fondly.

Maruca's is located on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, and has been compared to Manco & Manco's in Ocean City.

Over at Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy did a pizza review of the slice back in 2021 and said, "its better than I thought it would be." He gave the slice a solid 7.5 score out of.

He said he reviewed the pizza because his One Bit App had over 100 reviews on the app

Who had the best slice of pizza according to Eat This, Not That!

L'Industrie in New York was the No. 1 slice according to the chefs, followed by Ian's Pizza in Madison Wisconsin, Tivoli in Seattle was No. 3, Wells Brothers Pizza in Racine, Wisconsin was next and coming in at No. 5 was Umberto's in New Hyde Park, N.Y.

One other nearby slice made the list, coming in at No. 11 on the list was Pizzeria Beddia at 1313 N Lee St in the Fishtown area of Philadelphia.

It's all about the quintessential Americana at Pizzeria Beddia in Philadelphia, home to Mario LaPosta's favorite slice in the country. The chef, owner, and pizzaiolo of his own Da LaPosta in Newton, Mass., describes the pies at Beddia as "on another level," and "crisp, light, soft, and full of flavor at the same time."

