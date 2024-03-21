All parents have the right to know if their children are getting the best education available to them and if not, be allowed to ask what is being done to improve their kids' academic environment.

Every community deserves the opportunity to give their children the best education. But in Atlantic County, 11 School Districts are having their School Aid Cut thanks to the latest funding changes in the New Jersey 2024-25 Fiscal School Year Budget.

South Jersey Schools With The Worst and Best Proficiency Scores

The website Public School Review has compiled the Proficiency Scores from every New Jersey School, using that data to grade their quality of education. The research found that among the 77 Schools in Cape May County, the average Math Proficiency Score is 16 percent, and the average Reading Proficiency Score is 39 percent.

Both numbers are below the New Jersey State Proficiency Averages (Math: 26 percent - Reading: 47 percent). Here are the Atlantic County Public Schools that received a 7 out of 10 or higher rating by Public School Review:

1. Belhaven Middle School (5th to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 20 percent of schools in New Jersey, Belhaven Middle Student Math Proficiency is 40 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Belhaven Middle School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 72 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

2. Eugene A. Tighe Middle School (5th to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 20 percent of schools in New Jersey, Eugene A. Tighe Middle Student Math Proficiency is 55-59 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Eugene A. Tighe Middle School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 55-59 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

3. William H. Ross III School (Pre-K to 4th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 30 percent of schools in New Jersey, William H. Ross III School Student Math Proficiency is 35-39 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, William H. Ross III School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 60-64 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

4. Seaview Elementary School (Pre-K to 4th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 30 percent of schools in New Jersey, William H. Ross III School Student Math Proficiency is 40-44 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, William H. Ross III School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 55-59 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

5. Port Republic Elementary School (Kindergarten to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 30 percent of schools in New Jersey, Port Republic Elementary Student Math Proficiency is 30-34 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Port Republic Elementary School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 60-64 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

6. Northfield Community Middle School (5th to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 30 percent of schools in New Jersey, Northfield Community Middle Student Math Proficiency is 34 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Northfield Community Middle School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 58 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

7. Mainland Regional High School (9th to 12th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Mainland Regional Student Math Proficiency is 34 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Mainland Regional High School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 55 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

8. Egg Harbor Township High School (9th to 12th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Egg Harbor Township Student Math Proficiency is 32 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Egg Harbor Township High School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 52 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

9. Ventnor Middle School (5th to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Ventnor Middle Student Math Proficiency is 28 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Ventnor Middle School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 52 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

10. Cedar Creek High School (9th to 12th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Cedar Creek Student Math Proficiency is 21 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). But, Cedar Creek High School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 61 percent, which is significantly higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

Atlantic County Schools With The Worst Proficiency Scores

Here are the Atlantic County Public Schools that have a 2 out of 10 or lower rating by Public School Review:

20. George L. Hess Educational Complex (2nd to 5th Grade)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, George L. Hess Educational Student Math Proficiency is 8 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, George L. Hess Educational Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 32 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

19. Pleasantville High School (9th to 12th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Pleasantville High School Student Math Proficiency is 10 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Pleasantville High Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 28 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

18. Pleasantville Middle School (6th to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Pleasantville Middle Student Math Proficiency is 6 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Pleasantville Middle School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 33 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

17. Texas Avenue School (Kindergarten to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Texas Avenue Student Math Proficiency is 10 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Texas Avenue School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 26 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

16. Dr. J.P. Cleary Elementary School (3rd to 5th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Dr. J.P. Cleary Elementary Student Math Proficiency is 9 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Dr. J.P. Cleary Elementary School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 25 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

15. Leeds Avenue Elementary School (Pre-K to 5th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Leeds Avenue Elementary Student Math Proficiency is 6 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Leeds Avenue Elementary School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 28 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

14. Charles L. Spragg School (Pre-K to 3rd Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Charles L. Spragg Student Math Proficiency is ≤10% percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Charles L. Spragg School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 10-14 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

13. Dawes Avenue Elementary School (Pre-K to 3rd Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Dawes Avenue Elementary Student Math Proficiency is 6-9 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Dawes Avenue Elementary School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 15-19 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

12. Brighton Avenue School (Pre-K to 5th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Brighton Avenue Student Math Proficiency is ≤5 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Brighton Avenue School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 20-24 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

11. South Main Street Elementary School (Pre-K to 5th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, South Main Street Elementary Student Math Proficiency is 3 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, South Main Street Elementary Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 26 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

10. Egg Harbor City Community School (4th to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Egg Harbor City Community Student Math Proficiency is 4 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Egg Harbor City Community School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 23 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

9. Washington Avenue Elementary School (Kindergarten to 5th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Washington Avenue Elementary Student Math Proficiency is ≤5 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Washington Avenue Elementary School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 15-19 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

8. Winslow Township Elementary School One (Pre-K to 3rd Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Winslow Township Elementary Student Math Proficiency is ≤5 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Winslow Township Elementary School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 15-19 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

7. Atlantic Community Charter School (Kindergarten to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Atlantic Community Charter Student Math Proficiency is 5 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Atlantic Community Charter School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 15 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

6. Principle Charter School (Kindergarten to 6th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Principle Charter Student Math Proficiency is 2 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Principle Charter School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 22 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

5. North Main Street Elementary School (Pre-K to 5th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, North Main Street Elementary Student Math Proficiency is ≤5 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, North Main Street Elementary School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 10-14 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

4. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr School Complex (Pre-K to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr School Student Math Proficiency is 3 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. school Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 20 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

3. Pennsylvania Ave School (Pre-K to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Pennsylvania Ave School Student Math Proficiency is 3 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Pennsylvania Ave School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 20 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

2. New York Avenue School (Pre-K to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, New York Avenue School Student Math Proficiency is 3 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, New York Avenue School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 13 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

1. Uptown School Complex (Pre-K to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Uptown School Student Math Proficiency is 2 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Uptown School Complex Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 16 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

