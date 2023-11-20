4 South Jersey Restaurants Named Among Top 100 in U.S. for 2023

There are a ton of great restaurant options in New Jersey, it is a state that is known for great food.

However, did you know that four of the Top 100 restaurants in the county are right here in Atlantic and Cape May counties and a fifth restaurant is in Saddle River, NJ.

According to the website Opentable.com, which just came up with the Top 100 restaurants for 2023, three of the top 100 are in Cape May County and one is in Atlantic County.

Get our free mobile app

Here is how they came up with the Top 100 list:

Culled from over 12 million verified diner reviews and dining metrics including diner ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance, and five-star reviews, the list highlights some of the top spots favored by diners this year.

So who made the list?

Lets start in Atlantic County, in Ventnor where Stella Restaurant, at 7303 Ventnor Ave made the list.

Mike Gill Google Maps loading...

From the Restaurant:

"Fine dining sit down restaurant with cutting edge seasonal menus using fresh and local ingredients. Intimate setting with personal and exceptional service"

Next up, we travel down to Cape May County to Seven Mile Island, to Cafe Loren at 2288 Dune Drive.

Avalon Google Maps loading...

From the Restaurant:

Cafe Loren opened in 1978 as Avalon’s first fine dining BYOB restaurant. Tucked away in the town’s quaint downtown area, we have happily and consistantly maintained a standard of upscale service, paired with a balance of seashore elegance, and original American coastal flavors.

For the last two spots, we head over the bridge into Cape May where to favorites made the list, The Washington Inn and Peter Shields Inn.

Cape May Google Maps loading...

From the Washington Inn:

The Washington Inn prides itself on warm hospitality and exceptional New American cuisine. During your visit to the Washington Inn, it is easy to find comfort in the people and food as the spirit of hospitality is alive and well. Come and experience it for yourself!

The Washington Inn is at 801 Washington St in Cape May

And finally from the Peter Shields Website:

Whether you desire to dine in one of the Inn’s 5 inviting dining rooms or overlooking the sea on the front porch, the PSI menu and service are sure to delight. Using the finest ingredients our executive chef prepares traditional and contemporary seasonal selections. PSI offers a selection of wines from Cape May Winery & Vineyard in addition to being a "BYO" venue.

The Peter Shields Inn is located at 1301 Beach Ave.

Cape May Google Maps loading...

The fifth New Jersey restaurant to make the list of the Top 100, was The Saddle River Inn, in Saddle River.

From the website:

Romantic BYOB set inside an elegantly restored barn serving upscale French-American cuisine.

You can check out the full list of the Top 100 from OpenTable here.