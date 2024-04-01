3 big questions after Phillies’ opening series vs Braves

The first series of the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies' season is in the books, and there’s certainly some questions that have emerged after their 1-2 start

Yes, the Phillies salvaged the series with the Atlanta Braves, but they come out of it with a minus-13 run differential as their bullpen had a tough time recording outs in the opener and Aaron Nola struggled in his 2024 debut.

With the Phillies now getting ready for three games against the exciting Cincinnati Reds to close out their opening homestand, let’s look at three big questions left by the first three games of 2024.

Will the Philadelphia Phillies get a handle on their strikeouts?

A lot has been made about how much the Phillies struck out in the playoff last season in during their NLCS loss to Arizona, but they really didn't do anything to their lineup to cut down on strikeouts, other than hopefully change their approach.

In the teams two losses they struck out 24 times, including eight on Opening Day from its top five hitters in the lineup.

What’s up with Brandon Marsh?

Marsh connected for a two-run home run on Opening Day, but was out of the lineup for the teams next two games with Whit Merrifield in left on Saturday and Christian Pache there on Sunday. Keep in mind other than the home run, Marsh struck out his other three at-bats on the day, finishing the afternoon 1-for-4.

In 2023 Marsh hit just .229 against left-handed pitching as opposed to .292 against right-handers. It seems that the Phillies still don't view Marsh as an everyday player and he just might be in a platoon role for 2024.

Johan Rojas started all three days in center field.

Is J.T Realmuto poised for a big season?

The Phillies elected to use Realmuto in the No. 4 spot, behind Bryce Harper, in the lineup to open the season. Realmuto had a good weekend, with three hits in 10 at-bats, a home runs, a pair of runs scored and two walks. He also lead the team with six total bases.

While his four strikeouts are high, he got on base at a .417 clip in the first series of the season, hopefully a sign of what's to come after hitting just .252 with a .310 on-base percentage last season.

Phillies Notes:

The Phillies announced they will wear their new City Connect jerseys for the first time on Friday, April 12, and subsequently at every Friday home game.

The jersey will be unveiled officially on Friday.