South Jersey's newest dispensary is now open in Mount Holly. It's called Voltaire and it offers a very cool kind of cannabis experience.



My visit to Voltaire marked the first time I'd ever step foot into a dispensary. I didn't know what to expect.

Voltaire Dispensary in Mt. Holly TSM South Jersey loading...

Upon entering Voltaire, I was immediately impressed by its sleek, modern lobby and friendly staff.

I was scanned in and got to see what was waiting behind Door #2. The actually dispensary is as unassuming as it is mesmerizing. For a cannabis novice, like myself, I found the process of exploring products FASCINATING.

Voltaire offers huge touchscreen kiosks that are so user friendly. I was able to browse products and read comprehensive yet easy-to-understand descriptions and instructions about all their offerings.

Kiosk Inside Voltaire Dispensary Mount Holly NJ TSM South Jersey; Canva loading...

And if I had any questions, Voltaire staff was standing by to offer their expertise and suggestions.

Voltaire Dispensary in Mt. Holly TSM South Jersey loading...

They've got an impressive merchandise section as well.

In the end, I left Voltaire with a canister of sleep gummies and GENIUS tablets that can help improve focus.

I didn't know what to expect visiting a dispensary, but my first experience couldn't have been more enthralling.

Voltaire Dispensary in Mt. Holly TSM South Jersey loading...

Oh, in case you were wondering, Voltaire is named after owner Leo's black cat.

Check out Voltaire Dispensary at 47 Mill Road in Mount Holly where their incredible staff, including Leo, Sal, Maria, and Chico, are waiting to greet you.

(*Not sponsored)

And if what you sample makes you hungry? See below, lol.

