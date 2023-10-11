Curiosity has me wondering what's happening on a corner of Absecon where it looks like something new is coming soon.

I've noticed some exterior facelifting and renovation going on at the old hardware store off White Horse Pike and Route 9 in Absecon and, because I'm nosey, I need to know what's going on there, lol.

Frankly, even though I live in the area, I never even notice the business had closed, like, a LONG time ago. Bummer.

But lately there's been some updating to the building's exterior and a new paint job, so something's formulating. Just PLEASE don't let it be another mattress store.

Hmm, wouldn't it be something if another liquor store opens there just as White Horse Liquors nears completing of its new, freestanding store right across the pike?

I know nothing for sure, it's just my brain speculating.

I'll keep my eyes on the structure as its transformation continues. In the meantime, if you've got any intel, feel free to share in the comments below!

