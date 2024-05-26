One of the Philadelphia Phillies' star pitchers was spotted shopping in South Jersey on his day off from the ball club.



Aaron Nola! Hey, now!

Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day Getty Images loading...

I know, it's funny how we all get so crazy when we see one of our Philly sports heroes out and about just, like, living life. It's like seeing a zoo animal out of its cage, lol.

Even a pro baseballer's likes to go out and shop for his own clothes and shoes, right?

Star Phillies Pitcher Aaron Nola Spotted Shopping in Haddonfield, NJ

Nola popped into the Haddonfield location of South Jersey Running Co. along Kings Highway.

Nola looked completely chill in a neutral t-shirt and black baseball hat and happily posed for a photo.

Running Co. of South Jersey carries a bunch of cool running and walking gear. I totally dig their 856 area code t-shirts.

Phillies' Bryce Harper Helps Teen Neighbor with Promposal in South Jersey

It was the second sighting of a Phillie out in the wild this week. Bryce Harper helped one of his teenage neighbor's propose to his prom date!

The Phillies are cranking out the 2024 season wins, most recently winning two games in a row against the defending World Series champs the Texas Rangers.

Been to Citizens Bank Park yet for a Phillies game this season? Check out some of the upcoming theme nights below!

