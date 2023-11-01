Phillies’ Bryce Harper Unrecognizable Shopping for Groceries in South Jersey

Bryce, is that YOU? Philadelphia Phillie Bryce Harper was recently noticed shopping at a South Jersey grocery store looking like anything but a Major League Baseball player. Keep reading to see where he was spotted.



He may not be playing in the World Series, but a guy's gotta eat, and it appears it's back to normal life for the athlete after the Phillies lost the NLCS to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Harper was stocking up on groceries at Sprouts Farmers Market on Cuthbert Blvd. in Haddon Twp. where he graciously granted a photo to one of the town's policemen, Officer Aparicio.

But for the fact that Bryce is 6 foot, 3 inches tall, I might have walked right by him.

Harper was wearing eyeglasses and a knit beanie and grey thermal shirt. He just appears to be a typical South Jersey resident running errands, except for the moment he flashed that grin in a selfie with Officer Aparicio.

I'm so nosey. I love seeing Harper shopping and being an Average Joe, but I am dying to know what his grocery haul was! Sprouts is pretty healthy, so I'd imagine Bryce is keeping up a clean lifestyle. I might have to start hanging around the Haddon Twp. Sprouts store more often.

The NLCS was a tough loss for Harper and the Phillies and the sports fans of Philadelphia, but he's a solid person and player and he deserves our thanks for an exciting season of baseball in the City of Brotherly Love.

