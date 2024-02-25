Remembering Melinda Schriver: Tribute To Naomi’s Café Owner In Northfield, NJ

The beloved owner of a former cafe in Northfield, New Jersey has passed away.



For several years, Melinda Schriver owned Naomi's, which was located in the old Island Gym Plaza off Tilton Road in Northfield.

Naomi's brewed the PEFECT cup of coffee, which was poured into a nice, BIG mug. I also was powerless against the cafe's funnel cake fries.

But what I remember most is Melinda Schriver. I remember her smile and her amazing hair. Yes, I remember she was blessed in the hair department. I visited the cafe on many occasions to have breakfast or just to pop in to grab a coffee and Melinda was always so welcoming. She was devoted to her family, too, naming Naomi's after one of her children.

More recently, Schriver reportedly worked as a table games dealer at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

It's heartbreaking news for her family, friends, and former Naomi's customers that Melinda, a 1997 Absegami High School grad, has passed away.

Schriver, a Galloway resident, reportedly died on Sunday, February 11th, according to an obituary posted by parselsfh.com. No cause of death was given. She was just 45 years old.

In an unimaginable tragedy, Melinda's son DeVante Schriver was killed in a motor vehicle accident in 2021 at the age of 23, Press of Atlantic City reports.

She is survived by daughters Nyasia Schriver and Naomi Chike-obi, several grandchildren, and many other family members.

A Celebration of Life in honor of Melinda Schriver reportedly took place Wednesday night at Parsels Funeral Home in Absecon, New Jersey, where all those who knew and loved her gathered to remember her.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Melinda Schriver at this difficult time.

