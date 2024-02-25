New Jersey's got a new millionaire! Someone walked into a Burlington County liquor store and bought a lottery ticket and is now more than $1.2M!

That is LIFE CHANGING money! And this windfall wasn't even as a result of playing Powerball or Mega Millions.

This profitable ticket was for Jersey Cash 5 and matched all five numbers drawn on Monday, February 19, according to NJ Lottery, netting the ticketholder $1,203,723! How incredible is that?!

via GIPHY

That lottery winner's brain must be flooded with all the ways that kind of cash flow could make their life easier, lol. I know mine would be!

Goodbye credit card bills and student loans, hello debt-free life and vacation!

via GIPHY

The February 19 Jersey Cash 5 winning numbers were: 03, 15, 24, 33 and 40 and the XTRA number was: 05.

The million-dollar winning ticket was reportedly White Eagle Liquor store located at 651 Saint Mihiel Drive in the Riverside section of Burlington County.

White Eagle Liquor in Riverside, NJ Google Maps loading...

Congratulations to the winner and to White Eagle Liquor, who will receive a $2,000 bonus from the New Jersey Lottery for selling the winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket.

By the way, this same Jersey Cash 5 drawing was worth $2.4M, and the Burlington Co. winner is splitting that jackpot with someone who purchased a winning ticket in Newark, NJ.

via GIPHY

If you're hoping to win the lottery, the next Jersey Cash 5 drawing is tonight (Thurs. Feb. 22nd) worth an estimated $100,000. The Mega Millions is at about $525M with the next drawing happening Friday, February 23rd, and the next Powerball jackpot up for grabs on Saturday, Feb. 24th is worth approximately $376 million, according to NJ Lottery.

