Kylie Kelce used a local St. Patrick's Day celebration as an excuse to kick up her heels and indulge in a little Irish dancing.

via GIPHY

It's a skill I didn't know she had!

Kyle Kelce Irish Dances at Pennsylvania Pub

Kylie Kelce Irish Dancing Media's Towne House/Facebook; Canva loading...

Kylie Kelce's a field hockey coach, the wife of former (I choke writing that, lol) Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce, a mother, and an autism awareness advocate. But RIVER DANCER? I did not have that on my bingo card.

But there she was on St. Patrick's Day, at Media's Towne House, an Irish pub in Media, PA, joining a line of other step dancers and stepping right into the action, barely missing a beat.

At the beginning of the video posted by Media's Towne House on Facebook, Kylie looks a little unsure of herself and she joins hands with other Irish dancers. But within seconds she's confidently stomping in time right along with them, including a little girl.

Watch Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Irish Step Dancing on St. Patrick's Day

Jason and Kylie Kelce Getty Images; Canva loading...

Check out the clip of Kylie Kelce dancing below!

Not bad, huh?

Jason Kelce Spends St. Patrick's Day at Media, Pennsylvania Irish Pub

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Media’s Towne House (@mediastownehouse)

In case you were wondering, Jason Kelce also spent St. Paddy's Day at Media's Towne House which was PACKED with devotees Erin Go Braugh'ing their way through the holiday.

The newly-retired Philadelphia Eagles Center looks like he toasted to St. Patrick's Day in a very traditional way with a pint of Guinness beer.

Is Jason one of Philly's favorite Eagles of all time? Check out the list below!

Your Top 10 Favorite Philadelphia Eagles Players Ever We asked you to name your favorite Philadelphia Eagle of all-time and managed to narrow down to a list of 10 players! See if your fave Bird made the cut. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca

How about the not-so-favorite players of Super Bowl LVIII?