Football Wife Kylie Kelce Shows Off Irish Dancing Skills at Bar Outside Philly, PA
Kylie Kelce used a local St. Patrick's Day celebration as an excuse to kick up her heels and indulge in a little Irish dancing.
It's a skill I didn't know she had!
Kyle Kelce Irish Dances at Pennsylvania Pub
Kylie Kelce's a field hockey coach, the wife of former (I choke writing that, lol) Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce, a mother, and an autism awareness advocate. But RIVER DANCER? I did not have that on my bingo card.
But there she was on St. Patrick's Day, at Media's Towne House, an Irish pub in Media, PA, joining a line of other step dancers and stepping right into the action, barely missing a beat.
At the beginning of the video posted by Media's Towne House on Facebook, Kylie looks a little unsure of herself and she joins hands with other Irish dancers. But within seconds she's confidently stomping in time right along with them, including a little girl.
Watch Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Irish Step Dancing on St. Patrick's Day
Check out the clip of Kylie Kelce dancing below!
Not bad, huh?
Jason Kelce Spends St. Patrick's Day at Media, Pennsylvania Irish Pub
In case you were wondering, Jason Kelce also spent St. Paddy's Day at Media's Towne House which was PACKED with devotees Erin Go Braugh'ing their way through the holiday.
The newly-retired Philadelphia Eagles Center looks like he toasted to St. Patrick's Day in a very traditional way with a pint of Guinness beer.
