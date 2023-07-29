Drivers Blew Through $117M in Tolls in New Jersey in 2022

Hey, toll cheats! The state of New Jersey saw you.



In fact, those drive blew through toll booths so many times last year it cost the state $117 million!

Officials say the practice of evading paying tolls has only gotten worse since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, apnews.com reports.

There were $1.8 million in unpaid tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway in 2022. Over on the Garden State Parkway, drivers skipped out on $9 million in tolls.

But the majority of the toll cheats came and went as they pleased on the New Jersey Turnpike, which lost $47.2 million.

What does that mean for those of us who DO pay tolls? Well, toll cheats can be the cause of toll hikes! So, we ultimately get punished for doing the right thing, while other drivers just go on with their lives, even ignoring violations they get sent in the mail after blowing a toll.

It also takes away from the state being able to improve roadway conditions.

Bottom line: Toll cheats are making New Jersey worse, not better.

