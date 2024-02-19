Velo Cafe Ventnor

From classic omelets to pancakes and everything in between, they have something for everyone's taste.

Bring friends and try their impressive brunch board of the day.

Photo: Velo Cafe Photo: Velo Cafe loading...

Rodio's Kitchen Folsom

Rodio's Kitchen is an example of why family-owned businesses are so special.

Great food and superior service are the hallmarks of this longtime favorite in Folsom.

When you go, make sure you try their homemade creamy chipped beef made fresh to order.

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

Known more for its fine selection of beers, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall has a great weekend breakfast deal.

Your choice: Bacon egg and cheese sandwich, pork roll, egg and cheese sandwich, or sausage, egg and sandwich...5 bucks each.

They also have a selection of adult beverages for five bucks each.

Check them out on Saturday and Sunday 10-noon.

Hooked on Breakfast in Ocean City

This breakfast spot has a massive menu of choices.

Try their incredible French toast. The tip here is apple bread French toast.

Another choice for those carb-conscious folks would be the garden scram.

Scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach and asparagus.

Photo: Hooked on Breakfast Photo: Hooked on Breakfast loading...

Krumbs Cafe Vineland

For an affordable, and delicious breakfast, this is another great spot to check out in Vineland.

They have a nice-sized menu with all the typical favorites, and the prices are very reasonable.

Krumbs gets bonus points for friendly servers. Very kid-friendly.

The go-to dish at Krumbs is the chicken and waffles. The herb butter and fresh hot honey make this dish a treat.

Photo: Jennifer S. via Yelp Photo: Jennifer S. via Yelp loading...

20 Great South Jersey Places to Get Fantastic Wings Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis