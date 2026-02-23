Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi said Friday that she has cervical cancer.

“So 2026 is not panning out how I wanted it to,” she said. “But also, it could be worse.”

The "Jersey Shore" star said in a video posted to TikTok that a biopsy had revealed the stage one cancer.

Late last week, Polizzi,38, posted a TikTok video sharing a health update after getting the results of a recent cone biopsy.

“It came back stage 1 cervical cancer called adenocarcinoma,” she said with a big sigh. “Obviously not the news I’ve been hoping for, but also not the worst news just because they caught it so early. Thank freaking God!”

'Jersey Shore' Star Stresses Importance of Pap Smears

Chances are you never considered hearing any health news worth paying attention to from Snooki, but this may be an important first.

As Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi revealed she was diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer, she stressed the importance of routine pap smears and early detection for women’s health.

“I’m 38 years old and I’ve been struggling with abnormal pap smears for three or four years now, and now look at me,” she said.

“Instead of putting it off because I didn’t want to go, because I was hurt and scared, I just went and did it. And it was there, cancer is in there. But it’s stage 1 and it’s curable.” “So get your appointments done, bitches! I’m telling you!” Once you go to stage 2, then you have to do chemo... nobody wants to do that! It’s scary. So get your appointments done.”

What's Next for Snooki?

Snooki, 38, still lives in New Jersey, has been married for 11 years, and has three children.

The reality star said that she’s now going to be seeing an oncologist and undergo a PET scan to determine if the cancer has spread anywhere else in her body.

“After that, I’m gonna probably get the hysterectomy,” she shared, noting that her doctor said the alternative was chemotherapy and radiation.

“Obviously, I think the smart choice here is the hysterectomy. I’ll still keep my ovaries, which is a good sign. But yeah, gotta get the cervix and uterus out. It all depends on the PET scan.”

