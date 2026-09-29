New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill took a firsthand look at the damage from last weekend's nor'easter storm in Brigantine on Tuesday.

The Governor toured some of the damage with Brigantine's Mayor Vince Sera and the head of the New Jersey DEP, Ed Potosnak.

Together, they inspected beach erosion, flooding, and infrastructure issues to the sea wall in the north end of town.

Gov. Says Asking for Federal Assistance Is on the Table

According to The Press of Atlantic City's report on Tuesday's visit, Gov. Sherrill talked about the importance of acting quickly to repair damage before future winter storms hit.

But she also acknowledged that the cleanup and recovery process is expected to be a long journey for homeowners and businesses.

Sherrill said, at this point, they haven't asked for federal assistance, but added that it is on the table as they continue to assess damages up and down the coastal communities.

New Jersey is still under a state of emergency, and storm damage is being assessed. The next step will be the recovery stage, when specific solutions will be developed and pursued.

The storm caused significant beach erosion and sand loss, which is a big concern to Mayor Cera, who said the town is hoping for an emergency beach replenishment, since Brigantine is not due for another routine beach fill for another three years.

What's Next in the Recovery Process?

Representatives from FEMA are coming to Brigantine on Thursday to evaluate conditions and the sea wall, the mayor said. They're hoping to extend this sea wall to offer more protection for homes.

Sherrill said New Jersey is likely to seek federal disaster assistance once it completes damage assessments later this week.

They are also looking at short-term solutions for the rest of this storm season.

First fall nor'easter slams New Jersey The first fall nor'easter of 2026 rolled in overnight, the last weekend of September. By Saturday afternoon, much of Long Beach Island and other Shore spots were underwater, with stronger than usual high tides and coastal flooding.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, gusty winds downed trees and caused other chaos, as seen in these audience submitted photos. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt