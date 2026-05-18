A Rio Grande Man was arrested on Friday after authorities say he shot another man in the face at a Rio Grande motel.

Man Shot in the Face at Rio Grande Motel

Middle Township police responded to the Simpson Motel on Route 47 in Rio Grande at about 12:56 pm on Friday, May 15, for the report of a shooting.

Police say they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the face. The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City for treatment of his injuries.

No information was given about the victim's condition.

Investigation Focuses on Rio Grande Man

An investigation by the Middle Township Police, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit found that the suspect was Adam Radomski, 43, of Rio Grande.

In a statement from the Prosecutor's office, authorities said Radomski confronted the victim shortly after he checked in at the motel and shot him.

The police found Radomski in Rio Grande shortly thereafter and took him into custody. He remains in custody at the Cape May County Jail as he awaits a court appearance.

The police say Radomski had a handgun and multiple other weapons in his possession.

Radomski Faces Numerous Charges

Adam Radomski has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and several weapons charges, including being a person not allowed to have weapons.

A motive has not yet been announced, and the Middle Township Police Department and Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Crime Unit continue to investigate the incident.

More Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis