NJ State Parks Hiring for Variety of Summer Positions

New Jersey's State Parks are looking for people who like the outdoors and the idea of helping others. A variety of summer positions and some year-round part-time jobs are now available and the pay's not bad.

NJ State Parks Have 800 Summer Jobs Available

Every year, New Jersey State Parks have a big hiring push for summer lifeguards for these swimming areas:

South Jersey- Island Beach State Park, Atsion Recreation Area (Wharton State Forest), Parvin State Park and Belleplain State Forest

Central Jersey- Cheesequake State Park and Round Valley Recreation Area.

North Jersey- High Point, Hopatcong, Swartswood, and Wawayanda state parks

This year, lifeguard pay will increase by $1 an hour, starting at $18.50 per hour for lifeguards at lake beaches, and $19.50 an hour for lifeguards at oceanfront beaches at Island Beach State Park.

Experience is not necessary. Paid training is provided and each lifeguard will receive a U.S. Lifesaving Association certification after passing run and swim tests before employment.

A Variety of Other State Park Summer Jobs Are Available

If lifeguarding isn't your thing, New Jersey State Parks offer several other summer positions, including maintenance jobs, office assistants, visitor service assistants, and nature and history educators.

Salaries start at $16 an hour for most positions.

Weekend Only Positions Also Available

Students and teachers whose availability may be limited to weekends are encouraged to apply because of of expected flexibility for some work shifts.

While most seasonal job openings are from Memorial Day through Labor Day, select parks need part-time staff year-round.

See more information concerning summer jobs at New Jersey State Parks.

