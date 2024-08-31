Believe me when I tell you, when you move away from New Jersey, you immediately realize some of the things you leave behind are irreplaceable. I'm talking about important things.

When we moved to South Carolina, we were shocked that we couldn't find "real" pizza. I swear, a cardboard lid covered with sauce and cheese tastes better than some of the so-called pizzas there.

Try finding a bagel. My friends didn't believe it until I sent for some Bordentown Bagels. Even after a few days in transit, my Southern friends had to agree that I knew my bagels.

To be fair, they make wicked grits down South.

Why oh why can't we have the best of both worlds?

Speaking of day-old bagels, I'll share a hack I use for making day-old bagels taste like they're fresh out of the oven. Scroll to the end of this story for that.

K & A Bagels

1426 NJ-70 Cherry Hill

Open Monday through Friday 7 am until 1 pm

Saturday and Sunday 8 am - 1 pm

K & A Bagel Cafe

Hot Bagels & More

639 Tilton Ave, Northfield

9414A Ventnor Avenue, Margate

7807 Ventnor Avenue, Margate

212 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City

609 New Road, Somers Point

Open Daily from 6:30 am until 2 pm

Hot Bagels

Wild Fox Cafe

620 New Jersey Ave North Wildwood

Open Daily from 8 am until 1 am

Wild Fox Cafe

Moore Bagels

65 E Rte 70 Marlton

Open Daily from 6 am until 2 pm

Sunday from 6 am until 12:15 pm

Moore Bagels

Bordentown Bagels

5 Mission Rd Ste 7 Bordentown

Open Daily from 5 am until 3 pm

Ok, as promised, here's the easy hack I use when I want a fresh-tasting bagel that's been around for a few days.

Take a couple of sheets of paper roll. Wet the towels with cold water. Then, wrap the bagel with the wet paper towel. Place in a microwave for 30-45 seconds.

Be careful as you remove the bagel from the microwave, as it will be steaming hot. Carefully unwrap the bagel. Slice it and butter it. There you go.

