The 5 Absolute Best Bagel Places in South Jersey
Believe me when I tell you, when you move away from New Jersey, you immediately realize some of the things you leave behind are irreplaceable. I'm talking about important things.
When we moved to South Carolina, we were shocked that we couldn't find "real" pizza. I swear, a cardboard lid covered with sauce and cheese tastes better than some of the so-called pizzas there.
Try finding a bagel. My friends didn't believe it until I sent for some Bordentown Bagels. Even after a few days in transit, my Southern friends had to agree that I knew my bagels.
To be fair, they make wicked grits down South.
Why oh why can't we have the best of both worlds?
Speaking of day-old bagels, I'll share a hack I use for making day-old bagels taste like they're fresh out of the oven. Scroll to the end of this story for that.
1426 NJ-70 Cherry Hill
Open Monday through Friday 7 am until 1 pm
Saturday and Sunday 8 am - 1 pm
- 639 Tilton Ave, Northfield
- 9414A Ventnor Avenue, Margate
- 7807 Ventnor Avenue, Margate
- 212 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City
- 609 New Road, Somers Point
Open Daily from 6:30 am until 2 pm
620 New Jersey Ave North Wildwood
Open Daily from 8 am until 1 am
65 E Rte 70 Marlton
Open Daily from 6 am until 2 pm
Sunday from 6 am until 12:15 pm
5 Mission Rd Ste 7 Bordentown
Open Daily from 5 am until 3 pm
Ok, as promised, here's the easy hack I use when I want a fresh-tasting bagel that's been around for a few days.
Take a couple of sheets of paper roll. Wet the towels with cold water. Then, wrap the bagel with the wet paper towel. Place in a microwave for 30-45 seconds.
Be careful as you remove the bagel from the microwave, as it will be steaming hot. Carefully unwrap the bagel. Slice it and butter it. There you go.
If you enjoy great-tasting food, check out my list of the best places to order scallops.
10 Place in South Jersey to Get the Best Scallops
Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media
20 Great South Jersey Places to Get Fantastic Wings
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis