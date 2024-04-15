Landmark Galloway Twp Restaurant Up For Sale Again

Back in May 2022, I wrote about Mickey and Minnie's Inn, the popular German restaurant on the White Horse Pike in Galloway Township that had recently been sold.

The restaurant's new owners planned to close the Inn briefly for renovations and then throw a re-opening celebration.

That reopening never happened and now Mickey and Minnie's is up for sale again.

Restaurant Served German Comfort Food for Over 80 Years

Mickey & Minnie’s Inn had been a mainstay in Cologne since 1938.

For generations, the Inn has been family-owned and operated by the Garbutt family and was known for having some of the best German food in New Jersey.

German food restaurants are a rarity these days. You just can't find a good spicy brat with apple kraut served with homemade beer and brat mustard these days, so there was a real sense of anticipation for Mickey and Minnies to reopen.

What Happened to Mickey and Minnies?

According to the Press of Atlantic City in 2022, Mickey and Minnies was purchased by Bridget Den Boer, the owner of the Starcade arcade in Hamilton Mall.

Property records show that Denboer Management LLC bought Mickey and Minnies for $500,00 in April 2022. The restaurant was listed with Century 21 Frick Realtors this month with an asking price of $625,000.

Realtor Jack Kelly from Frick Realtors spoke with the Philadelphia Business Journal this week about the property. He declined to talk about the property's ownership, saying only that personal issues had gotten in the way of the new owner being able to reopen the restaurant.

Frick told PBJ that there was considerable interest in the property so far and he expected a quick closing on the property.

What Does the Restaurant Sale Include?

Are you interested in buying Mickey and Minnies? According to the real estate listing, here are some of the things the sale includes:

- The restaurant seats 98 people with a bar and bar equipment, Class C liquor license, kitchen equipment and appliances, furnishings, tables, dishes, glassware, coffee machines, and serving equipment on a nearly 1-acre property.

- A 4-bedroom apartment with a fireplace upstairs.

- Two single-level cottages available for renting

- A new HVAC system, a newer roof, and plenty of parking

